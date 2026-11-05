undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gerald Wilson
By Bill Harpold,6 days ago
Gerald “Jerry” L. Wilson, age 82, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on November 1, 2026, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Jerry was born on October 6, 1944, in St. Louis City, Missouri and came to live with Wilbert and Iola Redhage, his foster parents. He graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1962. Jerry went on to serve his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War in Thailand.