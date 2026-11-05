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Battle of the Badges returns Veterans Day weekend
7 days ago
KENNER, La. — Tickets are officially on sale for the Battle of the Badges, the Bayou Fighting Championship’s largest community fundraiser dedicated to first responders. The charity boxing event is scheduled for Friday, November 13, 2026, at the Pontchartrain Center located at 4545 Williams Blvd, Kenner, LA 70065, during Veterans Day weekend. Doors open at 6:30 PM, with the first boxing match starting at 7:30 PM.