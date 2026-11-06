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FTC did not request ‘surveillance pricing’ information from Charlotte’s largest air carrier
By David Hodges,7 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Federal Trade Commission did not request the same pricing information from American Airlines that it ordered from Delta, United Airlines and JetBlue as part of an inquiry into surveillance pricing. The FTC ordered nine major airlines, ride-sharing companies and food delivery firms to turn over...