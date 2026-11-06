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Over 300 people connected to services in downtown Las Vegas homelessness outreach program
By Arianna Schmidt,7 days ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — The City of Las Vegas is expanding efforts to address homelessness throughout the downtown corridor, officials announced Thursday. Mayor Shelley Berkley said more than 300 unsheltered people have been connected to services in recent months through a targeted initiative. The current focus centers on a six-block radius surrounding City Hall.
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