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St. Lucie County sheriff announces takedown of violent gang tied to nearly 100 shootings
By Scott Sutton,8 days ago
St. Lucie County law enforcement officials said they have taken down a major gang following an 18-month investigation. The sheriff's office said the investigation targeted one of Fort Pierce's most violent gangs, which has ties to nearly 100 shootings. Officials are calling the investigation "Operation Scoreboard." WATCH REPORT BELOW:. Sheriff...
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