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Coal Mining’s Toll on Shared Ktunaxa Waters Documentary to Screen Nov. 20 at UM Law School
By Kiersten Mahseelah Char-Koosta News,8 days ago
MISSOULA — A new 43-minute documentary, “Shared Waters: Ktunaxa and the Coal Mines,” will screen at 5:30 p.m. Friday, November 20, at the University of Montana School of Law. The film examines how mountaintop removal coal mining in British Columbia’s Elk Valley affected water, culture, and communities downstream in Canada and the US.