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Maryland allocated more than $800 million in grants to nonprofits
By Brooke Conrad,8 days ago
MARYLAND (WBFF) — The state of Maryland spent more than $800 million on nonprofit grants and loans of $50,000 or more in fiscal year 2025, according to state data. Spotlight on Maryland is still digging into the approximately 1,300 grants – which compose the vast majority of the funds – designated for a wide variety of initiatives, from housing assistance to education, business development, and health care. The largest grant – $72 million – went to Behavioral Health System Baltimore.
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