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Massively Overthinking: Does putting crossover content into an MMO’s mainline activity go too far?
By Chris Neal,8 days ago
A video essay from YouTuber Synodic Scribe offered some arguments against Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold’s upcoming raids. In it, he explains that the Final Fantasy VII and Evangelion-themed content cross a line of advertising encroachment that pushes aside or ignores the game’s own storylines, stifles original content, and transforms some of its big marquee activities into a billboard for other franchises — something he finds particularly galling for a game with a subscription fee.