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LCPC Parent Ed Launches FosterAll Toy Drive through Dec 3rd
6 days ago
LCPC’s Parent Ed has launched their annual toy drive supporting FosterAll, a local charity pairing foster children with prospective families. Their goal is to collect a plethora of toys with hopes that our community will join them in the spirit of giving. From now through December 3rd, LCPC Parent Ed will be collecting new, unwrapped gifts for boys and girls aged 5-13 years in the donation bin located in the MacCormick Ministry Hub by the circular drive of La Canada Presbyterian Church. Collection bins will be available near all classrooms for those on campus. Monetary donations of check or cash can be dropped off at the front desk. An Amazon wish list allowing gifts to be sent directly to LCPC can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/bdzczzwk.