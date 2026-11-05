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YouTube Skater Dale Decker Calls Out Skaters Who Claim Skateboarding Isn’t Political
By ShreddER,5 days ago
As we previously reported, REAL Skateboards, under DLXSF, encouraged skateboarders to get out and vote, reminding the community that their voices matter. However, the post quickly attracted backlash from core heads who weren't feeling the idea of bringing politics into skateboarding. Several skaters argued that skateboarding has nothing to do...