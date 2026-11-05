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The First Hit: Why You Shouldn't Wait for a Second
By Reviewed by Jessica Schrader,8 days ago
A "warning tap" is physical aggression, regardless of whether it causes injury. Previous partner violence is a recognized risk factor for future harm and deserves serious attention. An apology may express remorse, but lasting safety requires accountability and sustained behavioral change. Imagine having an argument with your partner. Emotions are...