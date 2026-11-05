undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘The Blue Violinist Over West End Avenue’: Review
By Karen Snyder,8 days ago
An engagement should bring a family together, but in ‘The Blue Violinist Over West End Avenue’, it exposes the fault lines that threaten to pull the Steins apart. Identity, memory, and loyalty collide as a family shaped by the Holocaust confronts the price of assimilation. For the generation that fled Europe and rebuilt its life in the United States, acceptance promised a future. For its children, belonging raises a different question: how much of their Jewish heritage must they keep—and how much can they leave behind? The Steins share a past, but not a vision of what it demands.