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Edmonds College Foundation Holds Inaugural ‘Triton Heroes' Fundraiser
By Antoinette Alexander,8 days ago
The Edmonds College Foundation raised more than $62,000 at its inaugural “Triton Heroes: A Community Celebration” fundraiser and award ceremony, recognizing three honorees for their dedication to the college community. The proceeds benefited the foundation's Safe Harbor campaign, which funds the Triton Student Resource Hub renovation, the campus...