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Julian Jeang-Agliardi Leads the Way to Gold at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics
By ShreddER,3 days ago
Disorder Skateboards amateur rider Julian Jeang-Agliardi has been putting in the work both in the streets and at competitions, and his latest achievement is something worth celebrating foreal!. The American-Frence skateboarder claimed the gold medal in the men's street skateboarding final at the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games, finishing ahead...