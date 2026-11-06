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Apache Casino Hotel launches 3rd annual Apache Giving Tree holiday gift campaign
By Zachary AllisonKemar Noel,8 days ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Apache Casino Hotel is launching its 3rd Annual Apache Giving Tree holiday gift campaign Friday. Themed “Crafting Miracles to Bring Joy,” the campaign is seeking to bring folks together and help children in the community who are in need of a gift for the holiday season, with hopes to give 400 gifts to local children this year.