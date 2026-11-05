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San Antonio Crime Stoppers Offers $5,000 to ID Suspect in Downtown Card Theft
By Susan O'Brien,3 days ago
Crime Stoppers San Antonio is asking for the public's help identifying someone accused of using a stolen debit or credit card to buy items at a downtown 7-Eleven, and the organization is dangling up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest. The card reportedly belonged to a 20-year-old man and had been stolen during a robbery just hours before it was allegedly swiped at the register.
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