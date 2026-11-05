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Housing finance industry faces uncertain ripple effects from Tuesday’s blue wave
By Ryan Kingsley,8 days ago
In a blue wave of historic proportions, U.S. voters tapped Democrats en masse on Tuesday to pluck majority control of Congress from Republicans for the next two years. How the legislative overhaul could reshape the housing finance landscape remains highly uncertain, though. President Donald Trump and the White House still control federal agencies and regulators that set a broad range of policy priorities around rulemaking and enforcement.