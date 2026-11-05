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Neighbors: Hospital construction traffic wrecking the road, raising dust cloud
By Abbey Lord,8 days ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Neighbors along Seville Drive in Putnam County describe their daily drive as two things: a roller coaster ride and a cloud of dust. Now, residents say constant heavy truck traffic connected to a nearby hospital expansion is damaging their vehicles and creating hazardous conditions outside their front doors.
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