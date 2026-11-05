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South Walton girls win region title behind Lily Martin, Neely Kight
8 days ago
With a pair of names like Miami-bound Neely Kight and UNF-bound Lily Martin, it's no surprise South Walton girls golf is once again a postseason darling. District champ Kight followed up a 1-under-par 71 with a sixth-place 73 in the Region 1-2A showcase, where Martin posted a 6-under 66 to finish runner-up following her 76 at districts. Paired with Rayna Perkins' 76 and Sophia Franchi's 90, the Seahawks followed up a district title 310 with a 305 to win the region title by 24 strokes over Stanton.
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