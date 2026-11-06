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Marquette Men’s Soccer Preview: vs #5 Akron
By Andrew Fleck,8 days ago
We can keep the Marquette portion of this men’s soccer preview pretty straightforward. ITEM #1: With a record of 10-5-1 overall and 3-4-0 in Big East play, this is the best of head coach David Korn’s three seasons in charge. Year 1 had more losses than wins and just two Big East victories. Year 2 looked like a bit of a step back, as Marquette finished with more losses and ties than wins and the Golden Eagles got badly outscored in league play while winning just one of their seven matches. This will be a season with a winning overall record no matter what, and three Big East wins is the most under Korn so far. Like I said, clearly the best of his three, no matter what the result on Friday is.