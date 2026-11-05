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United South Central School District celebrates success of almost $23 million bonding referendum
By Evan Berg,8 days ago
WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) - The United South Central School District has big plans for a future expansion after a $23 million bonding referendum was narrowly approved by voters on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Across the district’s six communities, Wells, Bricelyn, Walters, Kiester, Freeborn and Easton, the proposal passed with around 54.4...
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