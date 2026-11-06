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Brasell voted ninth Athlete of the Week
By Lanell Downs Smith,8 days ago
With football season winding down, a gridiron favorite takes center stage and the win for the ninth round in the Athlete of the Week contest. Lowndes Academy junior Brayden Brasell was nominated by coaches who say he is a complete team player, super coachable and a hard worker for the Rebels. Athletic director Matt Marshall said he always puts his teammates first and strives to do his best at all times.