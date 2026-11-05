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WWE News and Notes
By Steve Gerweck,8 days ago
– WWE stars after being told not to look in the box:. – Raquel Rodriguez has hit 100-days as Women’s Intercontinental Title in WWE. She defended the title once. – WWE has discussed in the past bringing the Iron Survivor Challenge to the main roster. One source suggested it could fit into the WWE Title picture, though there’s no indication that NXT Deadline’s absence makes a main roster debut more likely.