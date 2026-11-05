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County industrial development authority paves the way to help asphalt plant come to East Huntingdon
By Renatta Signorini,5 days ago
The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Authority is moving ahead with assisting a proposed asphalt plant in East Huntingdon get $10 million in bond financing. The board voted unanimously Thursday to approve entering into an agreement with Wells Fargo Equipment Finance, Inc. at the request of Sand Hill Materials. Authority solicitor...
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