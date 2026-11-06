undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Enterprise Parks and Recreation Announces 2027 Sponsorship Opportunities
By Phillip Jordan,7 days ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDNews) — The Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department (EPRD) is inviting local businesses and organizations to support youth athletics, recreational facilities and community events through its 2027 sponsorship program. According to a news release issued by the City of Enterprise on Thursday, Nov. 5, the sponsorship program...