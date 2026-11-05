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Closing Bell: U.S. Tech Drawdown Spreads Across Equities
By Kevin Green,7 days ago
U.S. equities plunged Thursday, reversing midterm election euphoria with a sharp selloff led by memory and semiconductor stocks in the tech sector. The Nasdaq-100 (NDX) fell 6.36%, erasing $2.3 trillion in market value and marking its biggest drop since April 2025. The PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) slumped more than 12%. Nvidia (NVDA) shares were down 9%, while SanDisk (SNDK) fell 22% and Western digital (WDC) slid 18%.