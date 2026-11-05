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Mark Alan Francis | Moonlight Garden Photography Exhibition
5 days ago
Moonlight Garden is a series shaped by imagination, fascination, and interpretation. Through the Mordançage process, the photographer created landscape imagery that reveals a world of beautiful yet supernatural views of nature, transcending the aesthetics of traditional landscape photography. The title, Moonlight Garden, reflects the photographs’ unusual quality of light,...