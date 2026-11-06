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Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation opens new clinic, pharmacy in Hazard
By Neeley GreeneWYMT Staff,8 days ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation marked a milestone Thursday with a ribbon cutting for its new clinic and pharmacy along Highway 15 in Perry County. For MCHC, the opening represents a full-circle moment. The healthcare organization first incorporated in Perry County in the early 1970s, and leadership...
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