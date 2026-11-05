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Take a Bao: Hushh and Other New Spots We’re Trying this Month
7 days ago
Early in my college years, I sought out off-campus lunch spots where I knew no one could find me. They were refuges for first dates or post-midterm cries, but also places where I had epiphanies about food. Yume Ga Arukara, an udon shop in Cambridge, Mass. was one such shop. So when I learned it had arrived in Manhattan, I was unbelievably stoked. (And happy that it spares me taking a trip to Boston.) In other restaurant news, look out for an all-day Georgian cafe and natural wine bar in the East Village, a British chef’s New York debut that leans into seasonal British and Italian influences, and a Korean American restaurant that brings together flavors both nostalgic and new.