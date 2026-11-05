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PSC hosts Maritime, Aviation and Aerospace Working Group focused on workforce needs
4 days ago
Pensacola State College hosted the City of Pensacola-led Maritime, Aviation and Aerospace Working Group on Oct. 30, bringing together leaders from education, workforce development, government and industry to address the region’s growing demand for skilled workers. The meeting gave employers an opportunity to identify current and future workforce needs,...