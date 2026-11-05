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North Olmsted Ulta Theft Reports Include Two Earlier Cases
By Travis Singleton,7 days ago
A woman was mentioned in a post dated Oct. 16, 2026. Not the First Ulta Theft Report in North Olmsted This Year. Two Ulta theft cases were reported in North Olmsted earlier this year. In February, two suspects allegedly took 14 items worth $1,650.98 from the store, according to a report from cleveland.com. In that case, police reportedly used facial-recognition software to come up with a name for a male suspect, though the woman accused of being with him was never identified, the outlet reported.