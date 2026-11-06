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3,000 students, 34 schools: Sherman Symphony Orchestra brings music to the next generation
By Taylor Brooks,8 days ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Symphony Orchestra performed at Kidd-Key Auditorium, where three students were given the chance to lead the entire orchestra. Leslie Whelan, executive director of the Sherman Symphony, described the orchestra’s mission. “The Sherman Symphony Orchestra has a mission of being able to share music...