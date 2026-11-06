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Down by 323 votes, Republican Finstad calls for recount in Minnesota's 1st District race
By Hannah YangMolly Castle Work,8 days ago
Republican Rep. Brad Finstad is requesting a recount after unofficial results show Democratic challenger Jake Johnson leading the race in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District by only a few hundred votes, making it one of the tightest races in the country. Finstad’s campaign said in an emailed statement Thursday afternoon...