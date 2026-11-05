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8th Annual Faith-Based Organizations Safety & Security Seminar Welcomes Hundreds of Leaders from Across Massachusetts
6 days ago
FOXBOROUGH — Today, the Massachusetts State Police and the Commonwealth Fusion Center brought together nearly 400 faith-based, public safety, and community leaders for the 8th Annual Faith-Based Organizations Safety & Security Seminar. The program was created as an extension of Governor Healey’s commitment to address the complex challenges of preventing hate and supporting organizations who provide dedicated space for worship and essential social services.
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