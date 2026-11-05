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BARI/Hillblom Graduate Fellows: Investing in the Next Generation of Aging Researchers
7 days ago
The Bakar Aging Research Institute, in partnership with the Hillblom Center for the Biology of Aging, has long recognized that progress in geroscience depends on training talented early-career scientists. Since 2021, the BARI/Hillblom Graduate Fellowship program has supported 35 graduate students across 13 programs. These fellowships provide not only financial resources but also community, mentorship, and a shared focus on the fundamental biology of aging and age-related diseases. Supporting graduate trainees at this stage multiplies impact: the questions they ask, the methods they develop, and the collaborations they form, shape the field for decades. This year’s new cohort of BARI/Hillblom graduate fellows continues that tradition: