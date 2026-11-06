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Flooding sends 29 shelter pets to Phoenix. Here’s how to adopt
8 days ago
Twenty-nine pets have a new chance at finding homes in Phoenix after flooding damaged a White Mountains shelter. The Arizona Humane Society sent a 10-member emergency response team to Pinetop-Lakeside to help the Humane Society of the White Mountains. The team brought 29 pets to Phoenix, giving the affected shelter time to focus on recovery and repairs. Among them is Connor, who has waited more than five years at the White Mountains shelter for a home. To make room for animals in need, the Arizona Humane Society is offering 50% off adoption fees for all adoptable pets from Nov. 6 through Nov. 8.