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City of Springfield: Glitches kept public comment requests away from clerk
By Dave Dahl,8 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CAPITOL CITY NOW) – Almost 24 hours after a Springfield city council meeting ended in raised voices, accusations, and general chaos, the city said a communications glitch kept two people’s requests for public comment time from reaching the clerk’s office. That’s the tl;dr version of the city’s statement, issued late Thursday.