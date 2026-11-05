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Véronique Vendrely Opens SFRO Congress 2026 with a Joint ESTRO Session on Re-Irradiation
6 days ago
Véronique Vendrely, Professor of Medicine and Hospital Physician at Bordeaux University Hospital, shared on LinkedIn:. “Opening the SFRO Congress today with a joint SFRO-ESTRO session on re-irradiation. The 2026 SFRO Congress opens today at CNIT Forest, Paris-La Défense (4-6 November), and our very first session is devoted to re-irradiation,...