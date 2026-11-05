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PCAOB approves modernized inspections
By Courtney Vien,6 days ago
The PCAOB’s plans to modernize inspections are picking up steam. On November 2, the SEC approved amendments the PCAOB recommended to audit regulation QC 1000, A Firm’s System of Quality Control. That regulation, which requires audit firms to design quality control (QC) procedures and report on them annually to the PCAOB, is the “foundation” of Chair Jim Logothetis’s initiative to modernize inspections. Logothetis has introduced plans to focus inspections less on examinations of individual files and more on firms’ systems of quality control.