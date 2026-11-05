undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New York Yankees Trade Idea Offloads 2 Prospects for Athletics’ Shea Langeliers
By TJ French,7 days ago
Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers is emerging as a top trade candidate in Major League Baseball, and the New York Yankees are an obvious suitor for his services. While the Athletics haven't openly said they are fielding offers on Langeliers, the trade rumors stem from the organization potentially overhauling its roster ahead of its move to Las Vegas.