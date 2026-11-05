undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Board: Nursing home worker stole dozens of painkillers from residents
By Clark Kauffman,8 days ago
After being convicted of stealing the medication of multiple nursing home residents, a nurse from Preston has agreed to surrender her license. In June 2025, licensed practical nurse Jaci Moore, now 33, was charged by Waterloo police with third-degree theft after it was alleged she stole 74 items, putting some in her purse and some in a shopping cart, worth $847. She later pleaded guilty to the charge and received a deferred judgment.