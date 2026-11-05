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Texas asks Fifth Circuit to unblock law targeting companies that boycott fossil fuels
By Christina van Waasbergen,6 days ago
(CN) — A Fifth Circuit panel Thursday wrestled with the constitutionality of a Texas law prohibiting the state from investing in or contracting with companies boycotting fossil fuels. Senate Bill 13, passed in 2021, was the first major state law penalizing corporate climate initiatives. The law prohibits Texas’ retirement...
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