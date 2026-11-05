undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Target Recruiting Holiday Shoppers to the ‘Academy of Giftology’
5 days ago
Target has launched the “Academy of Giftology” as its central consumer marketing campaign this holiday season. Target stated that it is leaning into what makes holiday shopping meaningful by helping consumers find affordable gifts they look forward to giving. Target cited market research showing that 60% of consumers feel emotionally fulfilled by thoughtful gift-giving and that finding the perfect gift matters more than digging up the cheapest one.