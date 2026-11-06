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Midterms set stage for wide-open 2028 presidential race
By CORY SMITH,8 days ago
(TNND) — This week's midterm election set the stage for the presidential race in two years, even if candidates are months away from throwing their hats in the ring. The political landscape might help Democrats as they launch their 2028 bids. But the field of presidential contenders is wide open, and the diversified party will likely need to unite around a concrete plan to make life more affordable for everyday Americans.