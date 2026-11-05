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As it happened: spacewalkers install space station’s eighth and final upgraded solar array
By Spaceflight Now,8 days ago
Anil Menon, riding the space station robot arm, moves the folded, rolled-up IROSA assembly to its installation point at the Starboard end of the space station truss. Image: NASA. During Thursday’s spacewalk, the astronauts will install the eighth and final International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array, or IROSA. NASA...