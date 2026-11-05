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Teach Kids About Giving Back This Season
By Susan Swindell Day,7 days ago
The holidays are a wonderful time to remind your kids that giving isn’t just about what’s under the tree — it’s also about noticing someone else and doing something kind. Whether your family donates a toy, buys an extra gift for a child in need or simply checks in on a neighbor, these small acts can make a big impression on children. They learn that generosity is something we do, not just something we talk about —and that helping someone else can be every bit as joyful as receiving a gift.