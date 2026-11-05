undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Brazil’s open finance model helps fintechs like PicPay compete
By Luisa Beltran,6 days ago
For PicPay, one of Brazil’s largest digital banks by number of customers, expansion means staying put for now—geographically, at least. Founded in 2012, PicPay is known for its digital wallet that allows users to send and receive money, pay bills, and connect multiple accounts, like checking, savings, or credit cards, from other banks, within its app.