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The End In Sight for 2026 Fall Mack Days
By From CSKT Natural Resources Department,8 days ago
FLATHEAD LAKE — There are only a few days left in the 2026 Fall Mack Days Fishing Event, which ends on Sunday, November 8th. Mack Days are sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and first began in the Fall of 2002, as a tool to reduce non-native lake trout in Flathead Lake. Anglers have turned in a total of 21,077 during the 2026 fall event. We would like to thank all of our Anglers for continuing to make this event a success!