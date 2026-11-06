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Water conservation encouraged in central and eastern North Carolina as drought intensifies
By WWAY News,8 days ago
NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council reported that drought conditions have worsened in parts of central and eastern North Carolina after two weeks of minimal or no rain and an abnormally dormant hurricane season, with some areas trending back toward peak drought levels. “Occasional...