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Ravens CB Nate Wiggins inactive for game against Jaguars; Jackson and Huntley go on IR
8 days ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins is inactive for Baltimore's game Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wiggins was listed as questionable Wednesday with an illness, and his absence leaves the Ravens without one of their starting cornerbacks on a night they'll also be without injured quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.